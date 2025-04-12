Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $980,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.35% of Domo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 643,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Domo by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,224.33. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $502,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,900. This trade represents a 196.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOMO opened at $8.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $321.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.28. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

