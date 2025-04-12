Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ennis by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Ennis by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Ennis Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EBF opened at $19.33 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $502.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

