Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $984,000 Investment in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
Finance of America Companies stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $32.40.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of ($105.62) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
