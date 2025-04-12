Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $18,485,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,454,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,421,000 after acquiring an additional 226,807 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

PYCR opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

