Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.92% of Perma-Pipe International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 66,600.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Stories

