Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 203,302 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 740.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of Stitch Fix worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

