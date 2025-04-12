Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 25,543 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 173.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,285 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

SMBK stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $460.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $40,379.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 96,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,595.50. This trade represents a 1.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

