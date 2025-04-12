Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 61,144 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of EverCommerce worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $61,444.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,867,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,248,326.60. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 21,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $219,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,370,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,014,461.64. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Read Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

(Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.