Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 8,449 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 516.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $115.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

In other CorVel news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,772,720. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $182,089.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,497.52. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,723 shares of company stock worth $5,757,140. 47.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

