Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 44,789 South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SOBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
South Bow Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $23.26 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57.
South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
South Bow Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
