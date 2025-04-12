Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 44,789 South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Get South Bow alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

South Bow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $23.26 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

South Bow Company Profile

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.