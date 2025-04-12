Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 71,946 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amentum by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Amentum Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE AMTM opened at $18.12 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.