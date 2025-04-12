Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.66% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.79%. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

