Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,228,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 237,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 219,630 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.