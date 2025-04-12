Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ames National were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ames National by 299.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.46. Ames National Co. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $22.03.

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

