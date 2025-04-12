Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,095,252 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095,252 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 135.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 162,899 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of HOG opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

