Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 120,296 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,296 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,763,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,067 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 925.7% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 169,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 153,128 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 145,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gray Television from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,085.95. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

