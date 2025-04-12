Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 137,851 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,851 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 83,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,984,000 after buying an additional 101,944 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $445.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,320,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,229,111.96. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 660,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,687 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

