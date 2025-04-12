Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 229,672 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,672 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

