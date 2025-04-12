Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 26,869 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,869 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3,423.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $61,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,814.30. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $507.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

