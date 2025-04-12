Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 271,809 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Renasant alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Renasant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant

In other news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at $645,757.92. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Trading Down 0.4 %

Renasant Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.93. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Renasant from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Renasant

Renasant Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.