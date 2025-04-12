Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,892 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.18% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSET. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,766,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

