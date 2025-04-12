Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 50,018 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after buying an additional 3,901,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,475,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after acquiring an additional 672,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,179,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 466,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 343,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

