Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 5,185 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.34% of Myers Industries worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 73.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 78,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Myers Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

MYE opened at $9.70 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $361.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 284.21%.

Myers Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

