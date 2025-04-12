Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 888,868 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,868 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $219.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

