Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $998,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristow Group news, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,411.95. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $316,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,166,821 shares in the company, valued at $101,591,617.68. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,027 shares of company stock worth $1,149,792. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTOL stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $779.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

