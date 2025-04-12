Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 215,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.19 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

