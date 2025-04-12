Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $155.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

