Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.39% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INBK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $199.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.52.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.51). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. Research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

