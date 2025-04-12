Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.39% of Artesian Resources worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARTNA. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.3014 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Artesian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also

