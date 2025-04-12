Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE AXTA opened at $30.64 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AXTA
Insider Activity
In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.