Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Banner alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Banner by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Banner Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANR opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.