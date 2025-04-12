Bradyco Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bradyco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Bradyco Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.39.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.