Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Brookfield Renewable worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after buying an additional 106,880 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,858 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $26.34 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

