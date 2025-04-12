Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 84.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,712,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $651.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

