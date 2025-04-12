Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $99.99 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $99,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23,742.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,463,000 after buying an additional 5,081,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.