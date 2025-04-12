Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Clarivate by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.8% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $3.29 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

