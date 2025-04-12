Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.