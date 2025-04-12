Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 68,999 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 37,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 507,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

