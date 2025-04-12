Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. The trade was a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.37 million, a PE ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.72. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $121.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

