Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 152.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 247,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 196,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC opened at $4.92 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

