Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 4.5 %

LAB stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Insider Transactions at Standard BioTools

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 4,820,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,110,216.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,846,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,377,586.80. This represents a 8.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Standard BioTools from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Standard BioTools Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

