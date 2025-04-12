Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 51.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

