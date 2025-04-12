Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 719 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 777.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $485.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.