Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tiptree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 43.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIPT stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Tiptree Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $807.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

