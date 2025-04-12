Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $133,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.