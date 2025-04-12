Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 245,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 324,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $379.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.97 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

