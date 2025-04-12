Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,736 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.23 and a 200 day moving average of $208.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

