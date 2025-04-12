Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,800,000 after acquiring an additional 461,421 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 173,965 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 467,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 102,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $46,405.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,904.84. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

