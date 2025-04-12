Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVBN. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4,230.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,489,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,967.11. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

EVBN stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.74. Evans Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $46.21.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Evans Bancorp

(Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.