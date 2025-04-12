Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Exponent by 219.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exponent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,597,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.83 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

